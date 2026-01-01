Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Luciana Contreras
Luciana Contreras
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luciana Contreras
Luciana Contreras
Luciana Contreras
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
3.8
Play Dead
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2025
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
3.8
Play Dead
Play Dead
Horror, Thriller
2025, Argentina / New Zealand
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree