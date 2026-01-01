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Filmography
Louise Sorel
Louise Sorel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louise Sorel
Louise Sorel
Louise Sorel
Date of Birth
6 August 1940
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
0.0
Santa Barbara
(1984)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1984
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
1
Santa Barbara
Drama, Romantic
1984, USA
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