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Louise Sorel Louise Sorel
Kinoafisha Persons Louise Sorel

Louise Sorel

Louise Sorel

Date of Birth
6 August 1940
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Santa Barbara 0.0
Santa Barbara (1984)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara
Drama, Romantic 1984, USA
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