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Filmography
Lane Davies
Lane Davies
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lane Davies
Lane Davies
Lane Davies
Date of Birth
31 July 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.2
Scrubs
(2001)
5.9
The Magic of Lassie
(1978)
0.0
Santa Barbara
(1984)
Filmography
8.2
Scrubs
Drama, Comedy
2001, USA
Santa Barbara
Drama, Romantic
1984, USA
5.9
The Magic of Lassie
The Magic of Lassie
Family, Musical, Drama
1978, USA
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