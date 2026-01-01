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Lane Davies Lane Davies
Kinoafisha Persons Lane Davies

Lane Davies

Lane Davies

Date of Birth
31 July 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Scrubs 8.2
Scrubs (2001)
The Magic of Lassie 5.9
The Magic of Lassie (1978)
Santa Barbara 0.0
Santa Barbara (1984)

Filmography

Scrubs 8.2
Scrubs
Drama, Comedy 2001, USA
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara
Drama, Romantic 1984, USA
The Magic of Lassie 5.9
The Magic of Lassie The Magic of Lassie
Family, Musical, Drama 1978, USA
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