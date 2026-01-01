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Nancy Grahn Nancy Grahn
Kinoafisha Persons Nancy Grahn

Nancy Grahn

Nancy Grahn

Date of Birth
28 April 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Action heroine, Horror actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote (1984)
Knight Rider 6.7
Knight Rider (1982)
Renegade 5.9
Renegade (1992)

Filmography

Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest 4.4
Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest
Horror, Thriller 1995, USA
Renegade 5.9
Renegade
Action, Crime 1992, USA
Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective 1984, USA
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara
Drama, Romantic 1984, USA
Knight Rider 6.7
Knight Rider
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi 1982, USA
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