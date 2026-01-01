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Filmography
Nancy Grahn
Nancy Grahn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nancy Grahn
Nancy Grahn
Nancy Grahn
Date of Birth
28 April 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
(1984)
6.7
Knight Rider
(1982)
5.9
Renegade
(1992)
Filmography
4.4
Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest
Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest
Horror, Thriller
1995, USA
5.9
Renegade
Action, Crime
1992, USA
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective
1984, USA
Santa Barbara
Drama, Romantic
1984, USA
6.7
Knight Rider
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi
1982, USA
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