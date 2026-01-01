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Lin Fanying Lin Fanying
Kinoafisha Persons Lin Fanying

Lin Fanying

Lin Fanying

Actor type
Comedy actor, Action hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

War God System! I'm Counting On You! 0.0
War God System! I'm Counting On You! (2022)
Monster Diner 0.0
Monster Diner (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Monster Diner
Monster Diner
Comedy, Anime 2023, China
War God System! I'm Counting On You!
War God System! I'm Counting On You!
Comedy, Action, Fantasy, 2022, China
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