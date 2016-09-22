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Mstislav Zapashnyy (starshiy)
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mstislav Zapashnyy (starshiy)
Mstislav Zapashnyy (starshiy)
Date of Birth
16 May 1938
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
22 September 2016
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