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Filmography
Keisuke Ueda
Keisuke Ueda
Kinoafisha
Persons
Keisuke Ueda
Keisuke Ueda
Keisuke Ueda
Date of Birth
5 September 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Horror actor
Popular Films
6.8
Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories
(2013)
Filmography
6.8
Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories
Anime, Horror
2013, Japan
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