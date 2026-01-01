Menu
Menderes Samancilar
Menderes Samancilar
Date of Birth
1 May 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
Watchtower
(2013)
0.0
To Love, To Lose
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2026
2013
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
To Love, To Lose
Drama
2026, Turkey
7.1
Watchtower
Gözetleme Kulesi
Drama
2013, Turkey / France / Germany
