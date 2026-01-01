Menu
Menderes Samancilar

Menderes Samancilar

Date of Birth
1 May 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
To Love, To Lose
To Love, To Lose
Drama 2026, Turkey
Watchtower 7.1
Watchtower Gözetleme Kulesi
Drama 2013, Turkey / France / Germany
