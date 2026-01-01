Menu
Marco León
Marco León
Marco León
Marco León
Marco León
Date of Birth
6 January 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
0.0
Love from 9 to 5
(2026)
Filmography
Love from 9 to 5
Comedy, Romantic
2026, Mexico
