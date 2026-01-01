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Kornchid Boonsathitpakdee
Kornchid Boonsathitpakdee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kornchid Boonsathitpakdee
Kornchid Boonsathitpakdee
Kornchid Boonsathitpakdee
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
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The Rise of Ning
(2024)
Filmography
The Rise of Ning
Drama, Romantic,
2024, China
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