Merve Bolugur
Merve Bolugur
Date of Birth
16 September 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
0.0
Little Secret
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Family
Romantic
Year
All
2010
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
1
Little Secret
Drama, Family, Romantic
2010, Turkey
