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Lee Min-jeong Lee Min-jeong
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Min-jeong

Lee Min-jeong

Lee Min-jeong

Date of Birth
16 February 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Boys Over Flowers 7.5
Boys Over Flowers (2009)
Angkeumhan dolsingnyeo 7.3
Angkeumhan dolsingnyeo (2014)
Dolawayo Ajjeossi 7.0
Dolawayo Ajjeossi (2016)

Filmography

Villains
Villains
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2025, South Korea
Dolawayo Ajjeossi 7
Dolawayo Ajjeossi
Drama, Comedy, 2016, South Korea
Angkeumhan dolsingnyeo 7.3
Angkeumhan dolsingnyeo
Comedy, Romantic, 2014, South Korea
Big 6.7
Big
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy, , 2012, South Korea
Cyrano Agency 6.4
Cyrano Agency Yeon-ae-jo-jak-do / Si-ra-no
Comedy, Romantic 2011, South Korea
Boys Over Flowers 7.5
Boys Over Flowers
Romantic, Comedy, Family, Drama, 2009, South Korea
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