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Filmography
Lee Min-jeong
Lee Min-jeong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Min-jeong
Lee Min-jeong
Lee Min-jeong
Date of Birth
16 February 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.5
Boys Over Flowers
(2009)
7.3
Angkeumhan dolsingnyeo
(2014)
7.0
Dolawayo Ajjeossi
(2016)
Filmography
Villains
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2025, South Korea
7
Dolawayo Ajjeossi
Drama, Comedy,
2016, South Korea
7.3
Angkeumhan dolsingnyeo
Comedy, Romantic,
2014, South Korea
6.7
Big
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy, ,
2012, South Korea
6.4
Cyrano Agency
Yeon-ae-jo-jak-do / Si-ra-no
Comedy, Romantic
2011, South Korea
7.5
Boys Over Flowers
Romantic, Comedy, Family, Drama,
2009, South Korea
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