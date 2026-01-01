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Moscow, RU
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Yuliya Golygina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuliya Golygina
Yuliya Golygina
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
5.2
Iskusstvo soblazna
(2025)
0.0
Interesnoe polozhenie
(2025)
Filmography
Interesnoe polozhenie
Comedy
2025, Russia
5.2
Iskusstvo soblazna
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2025, Russia
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