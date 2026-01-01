Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nebahat Çehre Nebahat Çehre
Kinoafisha Persons Nebahat Çehre

Nebahat Çehre

Nebahat Çehre

Date of Birth
15 March 1944
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

The Magnificent Century 7.3
The Magnificent Century (2011)
Black Money Love 0.0
Black Money Love (2014)
Forbidden Love 0.0
Forbidden Love (2008)

Filmography

Black Money Love
Black Money Love
Drama, Action, Romantic 2014, Turkey
The Magnificent Century 7.3
The Magnificent Century
Drama, History 2011, Turkey
Forbidden Love
Forbidden Love
Drama, Romantic 2008, Turkey
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more