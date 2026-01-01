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Filmography
Nebahat Çehre
Nebahat Çehre
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nebahat Çehre
Nebahat Çehre
Nebahat Çehre
Date of Birth
15 March 1944
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.3
The Magnificent Century
(2011)
0.0
Black Money Love
(2014)
0.0
Forbidden Love
(2008)
Filmography
Black Money Love
Drama, Action, Romantic
2014, Turkey
7.3
The Magnificent Century
Drama, History
2011, Turkey
Forbidden Love
Drama, Romantic
2008, Turkey
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