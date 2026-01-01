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About
Filmography
Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia
Kinoafisha
Persons
Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia
Date of Birth
27 August 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.9
Hindi Medium
(2017)
7.0
Chup Chup Ke
(2006)
5.9
Bad Newz
(2024)
Filmography
Single Papa
Comedy
2025, India
5.9
Bad Newz
Bad Newz
Comedy, Romantic
2024, India
Watch trailer
7.9
Hindi Medium
Hindi Medium
Drama
2017, India
7
Chup Chup Ke
Chup Chup Ke
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2006, India
4.8
Qayamat
Qayamat: City Under Threat
Action, Adventure, Thriller
2003, India
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