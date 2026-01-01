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Neha Dhupia Neha Dhupia
Kinoafisha Persons Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia

Date of Birth
27 August 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Hindi Medium 7.9
Hindi Medium (2017)
Chup Chup Ke 7.0
Chup Chup Ke (2006)
Bad Newz 5.9
Bad Newz (2024)

Filmography

Single Papa
Single Papa
Comedy 2025, India
Bad Newz 5.9
Bad Newz Bad Newz
Comedy, Romantic 2024, India
Watch trailer
Hindi Medium 7.9
Hindi Medium Hindi Medium
Drama 2017, India
Chup Chup Ke 7
Chup Chup Ke Chup Chup Ke
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2006, India
Qayamat 4.8
Qayamat Qayamat: City Under Threat
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2003, India
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