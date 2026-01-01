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Filmography
Yasuyuki Kase
Yasuyuki Kase
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yasuyuki Kase
Yasuyuki Kase
Yasuyuki Kase
Date of Birth
14 March 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
(2012)
8.6
Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch
(2006)
8.5
Monster
(2004)
Filmography
You Can't Be in a Rom-Com With Your Childhood Friends!
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2026, Japan
Hell Mode: The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
6.3
The Camphorwood Custodian
Kusunoki no Bannin
Animation
2026, Japan
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Tickets
6.5
Detectives These Days Are Crazy!
Anime, Adventure
2025, Japan
6
Hotel Inhumans
Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
7
See You Tomorrow at the Food Court
Anime, Comedy
2025, Russia
6.2
T. P. Bon
Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi
2024, Japan
6.1
Great Pretender: Razbliuto
Great Pretender: Razbliuto
Anime
2024, Japan
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