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Yasuyuki Kase Yasuyuki Kase
Kinoafisha Persons Yasuyuki Kase

Yasuyuki Kase

Yasuyuki Kase

Date of Birth
14 March 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Comedy actor

Popular Films

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (2012)
Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch 8.6
Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch (2006)
Monster 8.5
Monster (2004)

Filmography

You Can't Be in a Rom-Com With Your Childhood Friends!
You Can't Be in a Rom-Com With Your Childhood Friends!
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2026, Japan
Hell Mode: The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing
Hell Mode: The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
The Camphorwood Custodian 6.3
The Camphorwood Custodian Kusunoki no Bannin
Animation 2026, Japan
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Tickets
Detectives These Days Are Crazy! 6.5
Detectives These Days Are Crazy!
Anime, Adventure 2025, Japan
Hotel Inhumans 6
Hotel Inhumans
Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
See You Tomorrow at the Food Court 7
See You Tomorrow at the Food Court
Anime, Comedy 2025, Russia
T. P. Bon 6.2
T. P. Bon
Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi 2024, Japan
Great Pretender: Razbliuto 6.1
Great Pretender: Razbliuto Great Pretender: Razbliuto
Anime 2024, Japan
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