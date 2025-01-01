Menu
Alexander Devrient
Alexander Devrient
Alexander Devrient
Alexander Devrient
Alexander Devrient
Date of Birth
1 January 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
0.0
The War Between the Land and the Sea
(2025)
Filmography
The War Between the Land and the Sea
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2025, Great Britain
