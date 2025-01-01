Alexander Devrient

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

The War Between the Land and the Sea 0.0
The War Between the Land and the Sea (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The War Between the Land and the Sea
The War Between the Land and the Sea
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2025, Great Britain
