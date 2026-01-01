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About
Filmography
Aislinn Paul
Aislinn Paul
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aislinn Paul
Aislinn Paul
Aislinn Paul
Date of Birth
5 March 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.2
Private Eyes
(2016)
7.0
Tell Me You Love Me
(2007)
5.6
Room 104
(2017)
Filmography
5.6
Room 104
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2017, USA
7.2
Private Eyes
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2016, Canada
Freakish
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2016, USA
7
Tell Me You Love Me
Drama, Romantic
2007, USA
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