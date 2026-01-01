Menu
Marcus Ornellas

Date of Birth
19 May 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Si nos dejan 0.0
Si nos dejan (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Si nos dejan
Drama, Romantic 2021, Mexico
