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Lu Shujun Lu Shujun
Kinoafisha Persons Lu Shujun

Lu Shujun

Lu Shujun

Actor type
The Adventurer, Fantasy hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Tiger Crane 0.0
Tiger Crane (2024)
The Charm of Soul Pets 0.0
The Charm of Soul Pets (2024)
The All-devouring Whale: Homecoming 0.0
The All-devouring Whale: Homecoming (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The All-devouring Whale: Homecoming
The All-devouring Whale: Homecoming
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2025, China
Tiger Crane
Tiger Crane
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy, 2024, China
The Charm of Soul Pets
The Charm of Soul Pets
Action, Adventure, Fantasy, 2024, China
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