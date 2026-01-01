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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lu Shujun
Lu Shujun
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lu Shujun
Lu Shujun
Lu Shujun
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
0.0
Tiger Crane
(2024)
0.0
The Charm of Soul Pets
(2024)
0.0
The All-devouring Whale: Homecoming
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Anime
Comedy
Fantasy
Year
All
2025
2024
All
3
TV Shows
3
Actor
3
The All-devouring Whale: Homecoming
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2025, China
Tiger Crane
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy,
2024, China
The Charm of Soul Pets
Action, Adventure, Fantasy,
2024, China
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