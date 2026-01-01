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Lee Jeong-hyo Lee Jeong-hyo
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Jeong-hyo

Lee Jeong-hyo

Lee Jeong-hyo

Popular Films

Sa-rang-eui bul-shi-chak 8.5
Sa-rang-eui bul-shi-chak (2019)
Cruel City 7.6
Cruel City (2013)
Witch's Romance 7.1
Witch's Romance (2014)

Filmography

The Price of Confession
The Price of Confession
Drama, 2025, South Korea
Doona! 6.8
Doona!
Drama, Romantic, Comedy, 2023, South Korea
Sa-rang-eui bul-shi-chak 8.5
Sa-rang-eui bul-shi-chak
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, , 2019, South Korea
Witch's Romance 7.1
Witch's Romance
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2014, South Korea
Cruel City 7.6
Cruel City
Action, Crime, Thriller, 2013, South Korea
In Need of Romance 6.9
In Need of Romance
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2011, South Korea
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