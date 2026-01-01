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Lee Jeong-hyo
Lee Jeong-hyo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Jeong-hyo
Lee Jeong-hyo
Lee Jeong-hyo
Popular Films
8.5
Sa-rang-eui bul-shi-chak
(2019)
7.6
Cruel City
(2013)
7.1
Witch's Romance
(2014)
Filmography
The Price of Confession
Drama,
2025, South Korea
6.8
Doona!
Drama, Romantic, Comedy,
2023, South Korea
8.5
Sa-rang-eui bul-shi-chak
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, ,
2019, South Korea
7.1
Witch's Romance
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2014, South Korea
7.6
Cruel City
Action, Crime, Thriller,
2013, South Korea
6.9
In Need of Romance
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2011, South Korea
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