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Michael Shea Michael Shea
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Shea

Michael Shea

Michael Shea

Actor type
Horror actor

Popular Films

The Morrigan 5.1
The Morrigan (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Morrigan 5.1
The Morrigan The Morrigan
Horror 2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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