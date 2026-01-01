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Michael Shea
Michael Shea
Kinoafisha
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Michael Shea
Michael Shea
Michael Shea
Actor type
Horror actor
Popular Films
5.1
The Morrigan
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
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Horror
Year
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2025
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.1
The Morrigan
The Morrigan
Horror
2025, Great Britain
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