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Filmography
Craig Kolkebeck
Craig Kolkebeck
Kinoafisha
Persons
Craig Kolkebeck
Craig Kolkebeck
Craig Kolkebeck
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.3
Appendage
(2023)
4.9
The Confession
(2025)
Filmography
4.9
The Confession
The Confession
Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
Appendage
Appendage
Comedy, Drama, Horror
2023, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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