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Miras Kayrolla
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miras Kayrolla
Miras Kayrolla
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
0.0
Ұшқын
(2025)
0.0
Tastamashy, ana!
(2026)
Filmography
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
Drama
2026, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
Ұшқын
Drama, Romantic
2025, Kazakhstan
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