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Filmography
Li Hanlin
Li Hanlin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Li Hanlin
Li Hanlin
Li Hanlin
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Voice actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
5.2
Crazy Kwai Boo: Sanxingdui Spirited Away
(2022)
4.1
Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass
(2025)
0.0
One Hundred Thousand Years of Qi Refining
(2023)
Filmography
4.1
Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass
Mâo Hé Lâoshâ: Xîng Pán Qí Yuán
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2025, China
Watch trailer
One Hundred Thousand Years of Qi Refining
Fantasy, Action,
2023, China
Ran Xia
Comedy, Action, Romantic,
2023, China
5.2
Crazy Kwai Boo: Sanxingdui Spirited Away
Crazy Kwai Boo: Sanxingdui Spirited Away
Animation, Comedy
2022, China
Watch trailer
Show more
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