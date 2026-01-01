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Lee Jae-joon Lee Jae-joon
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Jae-joon

Lee Jae-joon

Lee Jae-joon

Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

The First Night with the Duke 0.0
The First Night with the Duke (2025)
History Of Losers 0.0
History Of Losers (2025)

Filmography

The First Night with the Duke
The First Night with the Duke
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
History Of Losers
History Of Losers
Romantic, Comedy, 2025, South Korea
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