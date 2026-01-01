Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Lee Jae-joon
Lee Jae-joon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Jae-joon
Lee Jae-joon
Lee Jae-joon
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
0.0
The First Night with the Duke
(2025)
0.0
History Of Losers
(2025)
Filmography
The First Night with the Duke
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
History Of Losers
Romantic, Comedy,
2025, South Korea
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree