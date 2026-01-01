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Lyan Cheng Lyan Cheng
Kinoafisha Persons Lyan Cheng

Lyan Cheng

Lyan Cheng

Date of Birth
16 June 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Had I Not Seen the Sun 0.0
Had I Not Seen the Sun (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Had I Not Seen the Sun
Had I Not Seen the Sun
Drama 2025, Taiwan
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