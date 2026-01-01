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About
Filmography
Lyan Cheng
Lyan Cheng
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyan Cheng
Lyan Cheng
Lyan Cheng
Date of Birth
16 June 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
0.0
Had I Not Seen the Sun
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2025
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
1
Had I Not Seen the Sun
Drama
2025, Taiwan
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