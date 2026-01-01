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Lee Yi-kyeong Lee Yi-kyeong
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Yi-kyeong

Lee Yi-kyeong

Lee Yi-kyeong

Date of Birth
8 January 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Welcome to Waikiki 8.1
Welcome to Waikiki (2018)
Go Back Couple 8.0
Go Back Couple (2017)
Gumbeobnamnyeo 8.0
Gumbeobnamnyeo (2018)

Filmography

Hitman 2 5.6
Hitman 2 Hiteumaen 2
Action, Comedy 2025, South Korea
Marry My Husband 7.5
Marry My Husband
Drama, Romantic, 2024, South Korea
Face Me 6.5
Face Me
Thriller, Mystery, 2024, South Korea
Marry You 6.3
Marry You
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2024, South Korea
Woongnami 5.1
Woongnami Ungnami
Action, Comedy 2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
Royal Secret Agent 7.2
Royal Secret Agent
Comedy, Detective, History, 2020, South Korea
Hitman: Agent Jun 6.4
Hitman: Agent Jun Hiteumaen
Action, Comedy 2020, South Korea
Welcome to Waikiki 8.1
Welcome to Waikiki
Drama, Comedy, 2018, South Korea
Show more
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