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About
Filmography
Lee Yi-kyeong
Lee Yi-kyeong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Yi-kyeong
Lee Yi-kyeong
Lee Yi-kyeong
Date of Birth
8 January 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.1
Welcome to Waikiki
(2018)
8.0
Go Back Couple
(2017)
8.0
Gumbeobnamnyeo
(2018)
Filmography
5.6
Hitman 2
Hiteumaen 2
Action, Comedy
2025, South Korea
7.5
Marry My Husband
Drama, Romantic,
2024, South Korea
6.5
Face Me
Thriller, Mystery,
2024, South Korea
6.3
Marry You
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2024, South Korea
5.1
Woongnami
Ungnami
Action, Comedy
2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
7.2
Royal Secret Agent
Comedy, Detective, History,
2020, South Korea
6.4
Hitman: Agent Jun
Hiteumaen
Action, Comedy
2020, South Korea
8.1
Welcome to Waikiki
Drama, Comedy,
2018, South Korea
Show more
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