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About
Filmography
Koo Jun-hoe
Koo Jun-hoe
Kinoafisha
Persons
Koo Jun-hoe
Koo Jun-hoe
Koo Jun-hoe
Date of Birth
31 March 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.6
Twinkling Watermelon
(2023)
6.3
Marry You
(2024)
0.0
No Mercy
(2025)
Filmography
No Mercy
Crime, Thriller,
2025, South Korea
6.3
Marry You
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2024, South Korea
8.6
Twinkling Watermelon
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy,
2023, South Korea
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