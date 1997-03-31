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Koo Jun-hoe
Koo Jun-hoe Koo Jun-hoe
Kinoafisha Persons Koo Jun-hoe

Koo Jun-hoe

Koo Jun-hoe

Date of Birth
31 March 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Twinkling Watermelon 8.6
Twinkling Watermelon (2023)
Marry You 6.3
Marry You (2024)
No Mercy 0.0
No Mercy (2025)

Filmography

No Mercy
No Mercy
Crime, Thriller, 2025, South Korea
Marry You 6.3
Marry You
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2024, South Korea
Twinkling Watermelon 8.6
Twinkling Watermelon
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, 2023, South Korea
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