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Filmography
Lee Ho-jung
Lee Ho-jung
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Ho-jung
Lee Ho-jung
Lee Ho-jung
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Romantic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.0
As You Stood By
(2025)
7.1
Dojeok: kalui sori
(2023)
7.1
Escape
(2024)
Filmography
8
As You Stood By
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2025, South Korea
7.1
Escape
Escape
Action
2024, South Korea
7.1
Dojeok: kalui sori
Action, Romantic, Thriller,
2023, South Korea
6.9
Nevertheless
Drama, Romantic,
2021, South Korea
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