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Lee Ho-jung Lee Ho-jung
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Ho-jung

Lee Ho-jung

Lee Ho-jung

Actor type
Action heroine, Romantic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

As You Stood By 8.0
As You Stood By (2025)
Dojeok: kalui sori 7.1
Dojeok: kalui sori (2023)
Escape 7.1
Escape (2024)

Filmography

As You Stood By 8
As You Stood By
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2025, South Korea
Escape 7.1
Escape Escape
Action 2024, South Korea
Dojeok: kalui sori 7.1
Dojeok: kalui sori
Action, Romantic, Thriller, 2023, South Korea
Nevertheless 6.9
Nevertheless
Drama, Romantic, 2021, South Korea
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