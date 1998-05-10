Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Lee Jae Wook
Lee Jae Wook
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Jae Wook
Lee Jae Wook
Lee Jae Wook
Date of Birth
10 May 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.7
Alchemy of Souls
(2022)
7.6
Nalssiga joheumyeon chatagagesseoyo
(2020)
7.5
Dear Hongrang
(2025)
Filmography
Doctor on the Edge
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2026, South Korea
7.5
Dear Hongrang
Drama, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
6.3
Royal Loader
Drama, Crime,
2024, South Korea
6.6
Kill Boksoon
Kill Bok-soon
Action, Thriller
2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
8.7
Alchemy of Souls
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy,
2022, South Korea
7.6
Nalssiga joheumyeon chatagagesseoyo
Drama, Romantic,
2020, South Korea
7.5
Eojjeoda Balgyeonhan Haru
Drama, Romantic,
2019, South Korea
Search: WWW
Drama, Romantic
2019, South Korea
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree