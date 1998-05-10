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Lee Jae Wook
Lee Jae Wook Lee Jae Wook
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Jae Wook

Lee Jae Wook

Lee Jae Wook

Date of Birth
10 May 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Alchemy of Souls 8.7
Alchemy of Souls (2022)
Nalssiga joheumyeon chatagagesseoyo 7.6
Nalssiga joheumyeon chatagagesseoyo (2020)
Dear Hongrang 7.5
Dear Hongrang (2025)

Filmography

Doctor on the Edge
Doctor on the Edge
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2026, South Korea
Dear Hongrang 7.5
Dear Hongrang
Drama, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Royal Loader 6.3
Royal Loader
Drama, Crime, 2024, South Korea
Kill Boksoon 6.6
Kill Boksoon Kill Bok-soon
Action, Thriller 2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
Alchemy of Souls 8.7
Alchemy of Souls
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy, 2022, South Korea
Nalssiga joheumyeon chatagagesseoyo 7.6
Nalssiga joheumyeon chatagagesseoyo
Drama, Romantic, 2020, South Korea
Eojjeoda Balgyeonhan Haru 7.5
Eojjeoda Balgyeonhan Haru
Drama, Romantic, 2019, South Korea
Search: WWW
Search: WWW
Drama, Romantic 2019, South Korea
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