Aleksandr Aladyshev
Aleksandr Aladyshev

Date of Birth
2 October 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

Belyj list 0.0
Belyj list (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Actor
Belyj list
Romantic 2025, Russia
