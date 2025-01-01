Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Aleksandr Gundarev
Aleksandr Gundarev
Aleksandr Gundarev
Date of Birth
20 September 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
0.0
Prosti menya, moya lyubov
(2025)
Prosti menya, moya lyubov
Drama, Romantic
2025, Russia
