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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Leidi Gutiérrez
Leidi Gutiérrez
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leidi Gutiérrez
Leidi Gutiérrez
Leidi Gutiérrez
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.5
Marea alta
(2022)
6.8
Luna negra
(2023)
6.7
Chicuarotes
(2019)
Filmography
5.1
Cóyotl, Héroe y Bestia
Action, Fantasy, Thriller
2025, Mexico
6.2
La Cabeza de Joaquín Murrieta
Action, Western
2023, Mexico
6.8
Luna negra
Luna negra
Drama
2023, Mexico
7.5
Marea alta
Thriller
2022, Mexico
KIller Women
Drama, Thriller
2022, Mexico
6.7
Chicuarotes
Chicuarotes
Drama
2019, Mexico
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