Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Leidi Gutiérrez Leidi Gutiérrez
Kinoafisha Persons Leidi Gutiérrez

Leidi Gutiérrez

Leidi Gutiérrez

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

Marea alta 7.5
Marea alta (2022)
Luna negra 6.8
Luna negra (2023)
Chicuarotes 6.7
Chicuarotes (2019)

Filmography

Cóyotl, Héroe y Bestia 5.1
Cóyotl, Héroe y Bestia
Action, Fantasy, Thriller 2025, Mexico
La Cabeza de Joaquín Murrieta 6.2
La Cabeza de Joaquín Murrieta
Action, Western 2023, Mexico
Luna negra 6.8
Luna negra Luna negra
Drama 2023, Mexico
Marea alta 7.5
Marea alta
Thriller 2022, Mexico
KIller Women
KIller Women
Drama, Thriller 2022, Mexico
Chicuarotes 6.7
Chicuarotes Chicuarotes
Drama 2019, Mexico
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more