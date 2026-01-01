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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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Persons
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Filmography
Marysole Fertard
Marysole Fertard
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marysole Fertard
Marysole Fertard
Marysole Fertard
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.6
Candice Renoir
(2013)
5.3
BigBug
(2022)
0.0
Escort Boys
(2023)
Filmography
Escort Boys
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2023, France
5.3
BigBug
BigBug
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
2022, France
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The Bruised
Les abîmés
Drama
2022, France
7.6
Candice Renoir
Drama, Crime
2013, France
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