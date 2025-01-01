Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Akane Fujita
Akane Fujita
Akane Fujita
Date of Birth
26 January 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Popular Films
0.0
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX
(2025)
Genre
All
Action
Anime
Year
All
2025
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
1
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX
Anime, Action
2025, Japan
