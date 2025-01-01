Akane Fujita

Menu
Date of Birth
26 January 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 1 TV Shows 1 Actress 1
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX
Anime, Action 2025, Japan
