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Elliot Benn
Elliot Benn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elliot Benn
Elliot Benn
Elliot Benn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.2
Dragonfly
(2025)
7.2
Giant
(2025)
Filmography
7.2
Giant
Giant
Drama, Sport
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Dragonfly
Dragonfly
Drama, Thriller
2025, Singapore
Show more
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