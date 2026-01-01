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Filmography
Numan Çakir
Numan Çakir
Kinoafisha
Persons
Numan Çakir
Numan Çakir
Numan Çakir
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.5
Adım Farah
(2023)
7.1
Kuruluş: Orhan
(2025)
5.4
Gizli Bahçe
(2024)
Filmography
7.1
Kuruluş: Orhan
Drama, Action
2025, Turkey
5.4
Gizli Bahçe
Drama
2024, Turkey
7.5
Adım Farah
Drama, Romantic
2023, Turkey
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