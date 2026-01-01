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Numan Çakir
Numan Çakir Numan Çakir
Kinoafisha Persons Numan Çakir

Numan Çakir

Numan Çakir

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Adım Farah 7.5
Adım Farah (2023)
Kuruluş: Orhan 7.1
Kuruluş: Orhan (2025)
Gizli Bahçe 5.4
Gizli Bahçe (2024)

Filmography

Kuruluş: Orhan 7.1
Kuruluş: Orhan
Drama, Action 2025, Turkey
Gizli Bahçe 5.4
Gizli Bahçe
Drama 2024, Turkey
Adım Farah 7.5
Adım Farah
Drama, Romantic 2023, Turkey
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