Mauricio Isaac
Mauricio Isaac

Date of Birth
1 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Voice actor, The Adventurer, Dramatic actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Dead Girls 6.7
The Dead Girls
Drama, Thriller 2025, Mexico
Ana y Bruno 6.6
Ana y Bruno Ana and Bruno
Animation, Adventure 2017, Mexico
