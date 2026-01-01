Menu
Mauricio Isaac
Date of Birth
1 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Voice actor, The Adventurer, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.7
The Dead Girls
(2025)
6.6
Ana y Bruno
(2017)
6.7
The Dead Girls
Drama, Thriller
2025, Mexico
6.6
Ana y Bruno
Ana and Bruno
Animation, Adventure
2017, Mexico
Watch trailer
