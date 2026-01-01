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Filmography
Eduard Magerramov
Eduard Magerramov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eduard Magerramov
Eduard Magerramov
Eduard Magerramov
Date of Birth
13 May 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
0.0
Priyut schastya
(2025)
0.0
Rebenok po raschetu
(2025)
0.0
Obshchij syn
(2026)
Filmography
Obshchij syn
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Priyut schastya
Detective, Romantic
2025, Russia
Rebenok po raschetu
Romantic
2025, Russia
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