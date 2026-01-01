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Filmography
Niccolo Cancellieri
Niccolo Cancellieri
Kinoafisha
Persons
Niccolo Cancellieri
Niccolo Cancellieri
Niccolo Cancellieri
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.2
The Monster of Florence
(2025)
5.8
Dakota
(2022)
0.0
The Faithful: Women of the Bible
(2026)
Filmography
The Faithful: Women of the Bible
Drama, Adventure,
2026, USA
6.2
The Monster of Florence
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2025, Italy
5.8
Dakota
Dakota
Family
2022, USA / Italy
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