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Jaakko Ohtonen
Jaakko Ohtonen Jaakko Ohtonen
Kinoafisha Persons Jaakko Ohtonen

Jaakko Ohtonen

Jaakko Ohtonen

Date of Birth
25 August 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

The Last Kingdom 8.3
The Last Kingdom (2015)
To Cook A Bear 7.3
To Cook A Bear (2025)
All the Sins 7.1
All the Sins (2019)

Filmography

The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection
The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection
Drama 2026, USA
Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo 6.2
Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo Kalevala: Kullervon tarina
Drama, History 2026, Finland
Watch trailer
To Cook A Bear 7.3
To Cook A Bear
Crime, Detective 2025, Sweden
Hamsterit 6.3
Hamsterit Hamsterit
Comedy 2022, Finland
All the Sins 7.1
All the Sins
Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, Finland
The Last Kingdom 8.3
The Last Kingdom
Drama, Action, History 2015, USA
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