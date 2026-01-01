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Filmography
Jaakko Ohtonen
Jaakko Ohtonen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jaakko Ohtonen
Jaakko Ohtonen
Jaakko Ohtonen
Date of Birth
25 August 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.3
The Last Kingdom
(2015)
7.3
To Cook A Bear
(2025)
7.1
All the Sins
(2019)
Filmography
The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection
The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection
Drama
2026, USA
6.2
Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo
Kalevala: Kullervon tarina
Drama, History
2026, Finland
Watch trailer
7.3
To Cook A Bear
Crime, Detective
2025, Sweden
6.3
Hamsterit
Hamsterit
Comedy
2022, Finland
7.1
All the Sins
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, Finland
8.3
The Last Kingdom
Drama, Action, History
2015, USA
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