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Filmography
Li Min
Li Min
Kinoafisha
Persons
Li Min
Li Min
Li Min
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.7
Sword of Coming
(2024)
0.0
Aoshi Jiuchong Tian
(2023)
Filmography
7.7
Sword of Coming
Action, Adventure, Anime
2024, China
Aoshi Jiuchong Tian
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2023, China
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