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Filmography
Ebony Aboagye
Ebony Aboagye
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ebony Aboagye
Ebony Aboagye
Ebony Aboagye
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.2
Dali
(2025)
6.2
Superhoe
(2022)
0.0
Alice and Steve
(2026)
Filmography
Alice and Steve
Comedy, Drama
2026, USA
8.2
Dali
Dali
Drama, Fantasy, Detective
2025,
6.2
Superhoe
Drama, Music,
2022, Great Britain
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