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Momoko Seto
Momoko Seto
Kinoafisha
Persons
Momoko Seto
Momoko Seto
Momoko Seto
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.2
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk
(2026)
7.5
Classroom of the Elite
(2017)
6.2
Dandelion's Odyssey
(2025)
Filmography
8.2
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk
Anime, Romantic
2026, Japan
6.2
Dandelion's Odyssey
Planètes
Adventure, Animation, Family
2025, Belgium / France
7.5
Classroom of the Elite
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2017, Japan
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