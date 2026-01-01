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Maros Kramár
Maros Kramár Maros Kramár
Kinoafisha Persons Maros Kramár

Maros Kramár

Maros Kramár

Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Sugar Candy 6.7
Sugar Candy (2025)
The Princess and Half the Kingdom 6.3
The Princess and Half the Kingdom (2019)
Proshchayte, faraony! 5.6
Proshchayte, faraony! (1974)

Filmography

Sugar Candy 6.7
Sugar Candy Cukrkandl
Adventure, Family 2025, Czechia
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Tickets
The Princess and Half the Kingdom 6.3
The Princess and Half the Kingdom Princezna a pul království
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 2019, Czechia / Slovakia
Maria Theresa
Maria Theresa
Drama, History, 2017, Austria/Czechia/Slovakia/Hungary
Proshchayte, faraony! 5.6
Proshchayte, faraony! Proshchayte, faraony!
Comedy 1974, USSR
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