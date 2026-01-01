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Kinoafisha
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Alana Haim
Awards
Awards and nominations of Alana Haim
Alana Haim
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Alana Haim
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
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