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Mick Lauer
Mick Lauer Mick Lauer
Kinoafisha Persons Mick Lauer

Mick Lauer

Mick Lauer

Actor type
The Adventurer, Action hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (2012)
To Your Eternity 8.4
To Your Eternity (2021)
8.4
Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death - The Movie (2025)

Filmography

Rooster Fighter
Rooster Fighter
Action, Comedy, Anime 2026, Japan/USA
Minions 3 7.6
Minions 3 Minions & Monsters
Adventure, Animation, Action 2026, USA
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Tickets
Yaiba: Samurai Legend 6.8
Yaiba: Samurai Legend
Action, Adventure, Anime 2025, Japan
Witch Watch 6.7
Witch Watch
Anime, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Japan
8.4
Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death - The Movie Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie
Animation, Fantasy, Action 2025, Japan
Iron Lung 6.4
Iron Lung Iron Lung
Horror, Sci-Fi 2025, USA
T. P. Bon 6.2
T. P. Bon
Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi 2024, Japan
In the Land of Leadale 6.4
In the Land of Leadale
Anime, Adventure, 2022, Japan
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