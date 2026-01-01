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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Mick Lauer
Mick Lauer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mick Lauer
Mick Lauer
Mick Lauer
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Action hero
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
(2012)
8.4
To Your Eternity
(2021)
8.4
Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death - The Movie
(2025)
Filmography
Rooster Fighter
Action, Comedy, Anime
2026, Japan/USA
7.6
Minions 3
Minions & Monsters
Adventure, Animation, Action
2026, USA
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Tickets
6.8
Yaiba: Samurai Legend
Action, Adventure, Anime
2025, Japan
6.7
Witch Watch
Anime, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Japan
8.4
Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death - The Movie
Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie
Animation, Fantasy, Action
2025, Japan
6.4
Iron Lung
Iron Lung
Horror, Sci-Fi
2025, USA
6.2
T. P. Bon
Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi
2024, Japan
6.4
In the Land of Leadale
Anime, Adventure,
2022, Japan
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