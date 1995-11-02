Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Rafael Vitti
Rafael Vitti
Rafael Vitti
Rafael Vitti
Rafael Vitti
Date of Birth
2 November 1995
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Height
182 cm (6 ft 0 in)
Popular Films
0.0
Caramelo
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Family
Year
All
2025
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
Caramelo
Caramelo
Comedy, Drama, Family
2025, Brazil
Watch trailer
