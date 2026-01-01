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Chase Infiniti
Awards
Awards and nominations of Chase Infiniti
Chase Infiniti
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Chase Infiniti
Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2026
Best Actress
Nominee
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
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