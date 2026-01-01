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Kinoafisha Persons Chase Infiniti Awards

Awards and nominations of Chase Infiniti

Chase Infiniti
Awards and nominations of Chase Infiniti
Golden Globes, USA 2026 Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2026 BAFTA Awards 2026
Best Actress
Nominee
 EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
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